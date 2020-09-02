Ashley pedestrian dies after being struck by car

A 48-year-old Ashley man died after being struck by a car Tuesday night, the DeKalb County sheriff's department said today.

Deputies were called to the 600 block of County Road 23 in Ashley at 9:15 p.m. on the report of a pedestrian in the road, a statement from the sheriff’s department said.

It said witnesses told deputies that a car driven north by Sawyer Maldene, 17, of Waterloo struck Jamie Miller, who was walking in the northbound lane.

Maldene told police he did not see Miller until he was passing him, the statement said. Miller died at the scene.

Miller was not wearing any reflective clothing or lights, and the county road does not have street lights, the statement said.