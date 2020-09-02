Indiana: 871 new COVID-19 cases,13 more deaths Wednesday

State health officials today announced that 871 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 95,750 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,106 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 219 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

The state health department said 40% of intensive-care-unit beds and 82% of ventilators are available statewide. To date, it said, 1,092,596 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,083,765 Tuesday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.