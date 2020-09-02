Council members seek formal investigation of Electric Works deal cancellation

Standing outside of Citizens Square today, two Fort Wayne City Council members announced their intent to begin an investigation into the city's decision to end its economic development agreement with the developer of the Electric Works project south of downtown.

The resolution, sponsored by City Council Members Glynn Hines, D-at large, and Tom Didier, R-3rd, will be placed up for introduction during the Sept. 8 council meeting, if Mayor Tom Henry does not attend and provide satisfactory answers to council members' questions, Hines told reporters.

The resolution, which Hines and Didier say has enough votes to pass, does not automatically compel anyone to testify, but does begin the investigation process.

"Unfortunately, the mayor has chosen to send the redevelopment director down to discuss matters with us that should be handled by the executive," Hines said in a statement. "Council has the fiduciary responsibility to ensure that the monies of the city of Fort Wayne are spent appropriately and we cannot do that if the person making the decisions will not talk to us."

According to a news release, state law allows legislative bodies, such as a city council, to "investigate departments, officers and employees of the city. The legislative body is also entitled, by code, to access all records pertaining to the investigation."

Wednesday's announcement comes a week after Hines suggested opening an investigation into the matter. During Wednesday's news conference, Hines said an investigation may be necessary, because it would give the council the power to subpoena testimony and documents related to the cancellation from Mayor Tom Henry and city staff.

In his own statement, Didier said council wishes Henry "would share this information with his partners willingly, but we need to figure out how to obtain that information if he is unwilling to share it."

The economic development agreement between the city and RTM Ventures was signed in August 2018 and extended five times over the following two years. On Aug. 3, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission unanimously voted to end the agreement after Redevelopment Director Nancy Townsend and Attorney Jon Bomberger said the development was missing tens of millions of dollars in construction loans and private equity.

At that same meeting, Attorney Pete Mallers -- who represents RTM Ventures, the developer of the $280 million General Electric campus redevelopment -- disputed the city's claims. Mallets said although there was a funding shortfall, it was far less than city officials say.

The latest extension, approved in April, stipulated that the city would not approve any more delays. Had the agreement not been canceled, both parties would have had until Sept. 30 to close the deal.

Hines' suggestion to subpoena Henry, Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and others came after a planned discussion with city officials and the developer was twice postponed. The meeting, which was originally scheduled for Aug. 18 was pushed to Aug. 25 and again to Sept. 1.

Tuesday's City Council meeting was canceled late last week, pushing the discussion to Sept. 8.

dgong@jg.net