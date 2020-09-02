Gas station shooting leaves 1 dead

Fort Wayne police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead inside a gas station early today.

Officers believe an argument erupted between the victim and several suspects inside the entryway of the Quick Stop Shell station, 3024 E. State Blvd., about 1:30 a.m.

The victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Officers said the suspects fled on foot in an eastbound direction.

Nothing further was provided and police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436- 7867.