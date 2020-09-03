Fort Wayne inmate dies at Whitley jail

A 32-year-old inmate died at the Whitley County Jail on Saturday, and Indiana State Police and the county coroner's office are investigating her death, state police at Fort Wayne said tonight.

Jail staff found Tia Lynn Meyers of Fort Wayne unresponsive in her isolated holding cell at about 7 a.m., state police said in a statement. They said jail and medical staff immediately began life-saving efforts until emergency medical technicians arrived, but Meyers was pronounced dead at the jail.

Meyers had been in the jail since Aug. 26, and had been held in an isolated cell, police said.

They said the Whitley County coroner’s office is investigating the cause of Meyers' death, including performing an autopsy and conducting pending toxicology testing.