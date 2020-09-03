Police make arrest in convenience-store slaying

A 38-year-old man was arrested this afternoon and charged with murder in the death of a man at an East State Boulevard convenience store early Wednesday, Fort Wayne police said.

Darryl "Antone" Davis was taken into custody without incident at an apartment in the 2500 block of River Cove Trail shortly before 5 p.m., city police said in a statement.

Davis is accused in the slaying at the Quick Stop, 3024 E. State Blvd., about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday. Stephon T. Holland, 22, was found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest, and the Allen County coroner's office has declared the slaying the year's 34th homicide in the county.

Police said the shooting likely involved an altercation between Holland and several others in the entryway of the convenience store. The people ran east after the shooting, they said.

Police said the arrest came after nonstop police work, along with numerous tips by the public, aided in piecing together information.