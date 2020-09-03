The Journal Gazette
 
    Rudisill and Broadway to reopen Friday

    Consolidation sewer project at intersection completed, city says

    The Journal Gazette

    The intersection of Rudisill Boulevard and Broadway will open Friday after completion of a consolidation sewer project, the city of Fort Wayne said tonight.

    Crews will begin moving the barricades in the morning, the city said in a statement.

    The city said it worked with neighborhood leaders to keep the intersection closed through September in order to cut down the overall  time needed to complete the project. The result will see final restoration wrap up next month on the project, which was scheduled to run through February 2021.

    A lane restriction for landscape, walk and trail restoration will be needed through October, but traffic will flow in all directions, the city said.

     

     

