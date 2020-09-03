3 injured in Ohio crash

Three people were injured in a crash in Van Wert County, Ohio, this morning, the State Highway Patrol said.

Around 10:44 a.m., troopers at Van Wert were called to the intersection of U.S. 224 and Lincoln Highway to the report of a crash, the highway patrol said in a statement.

Investigators said Donald L. Martin, Jr., 50, of Ohio City, Ohio, was driving a pickup truck west on Lincoln Highway when he collided with a semi driven north on U.S. 224 by Allen L. Shimp, 35, of Huntington.

Martin and his two passengers were taken by helicopter to Fort Wayne hospitals, the statement said.

It said Martin suffered critical injuries, while his passengers, Frank Morgan, 31, of Minster, Ohio, and Austin D. Heberling, 20 of Fremont, Ohio, both had serious injuries. Shimp was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.