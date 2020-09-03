Thursday, September 03, 2020 4:13 pm
Ohio man dies in motorcycle crash
The Journal Gazette
A Wauseon, Ohio, man was killed this morning near West Unity when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a semi, the State Highway Patrol said.
The highway patrol at Defiance said Bradly L. Funchion, 26, was driving east on U.S. 20A about 8:05 a.m. when a semi driven north on Williams County Road 21N failed to yield after stopping at a stop sign at the intersection.
Fuchion was taken to a local hospital then flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, where he later died, the highway patrol said. It said Fuchion was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
No charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.
