    2 injured in reported stabbing

    The Journal Gazette

    Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a stabbing outside a bar just west of downtown early Thursday, police said. 

    Officers were called to Bootleggers Saloon and Gallery, 2809 W. Main St., just before 2 a.m. They found one man with a cut to his face and another man with a cut to the head, police said. 

    The incident occurred outside the bar after a disturbance, police said.

