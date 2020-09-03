Thursday, September 03, 2020 11:39 am
2 injured in reported stabbing
The Journal Gazette
Two men sustained non-life-threatening injuries during a stabbing outside a bar just west of downtown early Thursday, police said.
Officers were called to Bootleggers Saloon and Gallery, 2809 W. Main St., just before 2 a.m. They found one man with a cut to his face and another man with a cut to the head, police said.
The incident occurred outside the bar after a disturbance, police said.
Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story