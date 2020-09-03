The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Thursday, September 03, 2020 6:06 am

    Motorcyclist killed in crash

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County police are investigating the motorcycle crash that left an Auburn man dead Wednesday night.

    Nathan L. Chaney 29, was traveling north in the 5000 block of County Road 23 about 8 p.m. when the bike missed a curve, overturned and hit a tree, officers said.

    Police said Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene.

    No further information was provided.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story