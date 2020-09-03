Thursday, September 03, 2020 6:06 am
Motorcyclist killed in crash
The Journal Gazette
DeKalb County police are investigating the motorcycle crash that left an Auburn man dead Wednesday night.
Nathan L. Chaney 29, was traveling north in the 5000 block of County Road 23 about 8 p.m. when the bike missed a curve, overturned and hit a tree, officers said.
Police said Chaney was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was provided.
