Suspect in 2016 homicide won't go to prison

A man who had been charged with murder in the 2016 killing of a Fort Wayne teen will not spend time in prison after he was sentenced Friday on a lesser charge.

Devyn Yancey, 21, was charged with murder, felony murder -- one committed in the act of another felony -- and robbery in the Aug. 14, 2016, shooting death of Brian Quintana, 18. Jurors in January acquitted Yancey of robbery and couldn't reach a decision on the other two charges.

Prosecutors dismissed the felony murder charge, saying they were "legally unable to proceed," and Yancey pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to aggravated battery -- days before a second murder trial was scheduled to start.

A judge on Friday ordered him to serve 1 1/2 years of a 16-year sentence. Because Yancey already has spent that time behind bars awaiting trial, he will not spend time in prison.

Allen Superior Judge David Zent ordered him to wear an ankle bracelet for a year, and Yancey will spend four years on probation.

Tom Chaille, chief counsel for the Allen County prosecutor's office, said in a statement the situation was frustrating and called the decision to allow Yancey to plead guilty strategic.

The best opportunity for a conviction was the felony murder charge, Chaille said, but that was taken away with the jury's decision.

"Between the last trial and the recent trial date we fought to put ourselves in the best possible position to win the remaining count," the statement says. "Ultimately, given the remaining available evidence, we felt that we had a chance to succeed at trial but that there was significant risk in trying the case.

"We hurt for the victim's family. We spoke to them before (Yancey) pled guilty and we cannot imagine what this process has been like for them. We respect and in many ways share their frustration."

Yancey and Kevin Hamilton, then 17, met Quintana in a parking lot at Woodbridge Apartments. Yancey was angry about being shorted on an earlier deal for marijuana and planned to rob Quintana, according to court documents and witness testimony.

Hamilton shot Quintana in the chest during a struggle inside Quintana's car and was convicted in 2017 of murder, robbery and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun to commit the crime. He is currently serving a 74-year prison sentence at the Pendleton Correctional Facility.

Yancey admitted at trial that text messages he sent to Hamilton show a robbery was planned. But defense attorney Robert Gevers argued Quintana agreed to provide the marijuana Yancey claimed he was denied, and the robbery was called off.

Police called to the 1900 block of River Run Trail said Quintana told them Hamilton was the shooter, court documents said.

"Our office charges and tries hard cases," Chaille said in the statement. "While this result is not what we hoped for when we filed the case, the record shows how hard we fought."

