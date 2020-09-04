Norfolk Southern to upgrade Fort Wayne-to-Muncie lines

Norfolk Southern said today it would be replacing railroad tracks between Muncie and Fort Wayne during the next several weeks.

Norfolk Southern crews will be removing old rail and installing new continuous lines laid in quarter-mile pieces. The railroad said the new continuous rail lessens future maintenance needs by eliminating joints.

Work is to begin in Muncie Sept. 8 and go north, Norfolk Southern said. It said crews are to arrive in Bluffton around Sept. 21, weather permitting.

The corridor connects large cities such as Chicago and Detroit with destinations such as Cincinnati.