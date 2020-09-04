Friday, September 04, 2020 1:09 pm
DeKalb reports 7 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department has confirmed seven new cases of the novel coronavirus in county residents, bringing the county's total number of cases to 374.
The patients are ages 15 to 85, the health department said. Six are recovering at home; no further information was available about the 85-year-old.
