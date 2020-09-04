Woman sought in overnight gas-station crash

A 28-year-old woman is being sought in the hit-and-run crash at the Speedway gas station on Bluffton Road early this morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries, Fort Wayne police said.

Brandee Johnson has three outstanding warrants, one alleging operating while intoxicated and two alleging probation violations, city police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Johnson's location is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP or the city police non-emergency number at 427-1222.

Police have said they are searching for a female motorist they said abandoned an infant after crashing into a man, leaving him pinned between her car and another vehicle at the gas station, 7114 Bluffton Road, about 2 a.m. today.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized, police have said.

It appears the motorist sped off from one of the gasoline pumps before hitting the victim, officers said. They said she left her car and ran away before police arrived.

Officers discovered a baby strapped in a car seat of the suspect's vehicle. The infant suffered minor injuries, police said.