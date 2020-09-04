MOMIX events off at Embassy

Because of COVID-19 concerns, the Embassy Theatre and Fort Wayne Dance Collective have canceled the MOMIX Master Class scheduled for Sept. 23 and the MOMIX Show set for Sept. 24.

MOMIX has postponed all its upcoming tour dates, and the presenting organizations hope to rebook the event when public health concerns have lessened, the theater and the dance collective said in a statement.

Refunds for MOMIX events will be issued at the original point of purchase. Embassy or ticketmaster.com purchases using a credit or debit card can be digitally refunded. Any refund request could take up to a month to process.

If you purchased tickets with cash or gift card, please contact the Embassy by phone. The theater cannot refund tickets purchased through other channels such as secondary ticket sellers.

Additionally, the Embassy staff will be available the days of the original events to answer any questions.

For more information, visit fwembassytheatre.org or call the box office at 260-424-5665. Current box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6.p.m., Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Social distancing and face coverings are required.