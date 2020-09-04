Indiana: 1,044 new COVID-19 cases, 17 more deaths Friday

Health officials today announced that 1,044 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 97,884 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,127 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 223 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Nearly 40% of intensive-care-unit beds and 82% of ventilators are available statewide, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,117,427 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,103,038 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link