Washington Center Road lane restrictions
Washington Center Road between Coldwater and Lima roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A street crew will be working in the area and should finish Oct. 16.
Call the City of Fort Wayne Street Department at 311 for more information.
