    Friday, September 04, 2020 10:15 am

    Washington Center Road lane restrictions

    The Journal Gazette

    Washington Center Road between Coldwater and Lima roads will have intermittent lane restrictions Tuesday, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.

    A street crew will be working in the area and should finish Oct. 16.

    Call the City of Fort Wayne Street Department at 311 for more information.

