Man critical after gas station crash

Fort Wayne police are searching for a female motorist they say abandoned an infant after crashing into a man, leaving him pinned between two vehicles at a gas station early today.

Officers said they arrived at Speedway, 7114 Bluffton Road, about 2 a.m. and found the victim stuck between a pair of vehicles in the business' lot.

Police said he suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

It appears the motorist sped off from one of the gasoline pumps before hitting the victim, officers said. She ran away before police arrived.

Officers discovered a baby strapped in a car seat of the suspect's vehicle. The infant suffered minor injuries, police said.

This is the second act of violence at a gas station this week.

Fort Wayne police arrested Darryl “Antone” Davis, 38, on Thursday on a murder charge in the shooting death of Stephon Holland, 22, at the Shell Quick Stop on East State Boulevard.

The shooting happened about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.