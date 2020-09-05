Indiana: 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths Saturday

Health officials today announced that 1,085 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 98,961 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,138 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 11 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,129,078 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,117,427 on Friday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.