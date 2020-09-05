Saturday, September 05, 2020 12:01 am
Labor Day holiday closings
In recognition of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 7, some businesses will be closed:
- All Fort Wayne and Allen County offices will be closed on Sept. 7 and reopen for business Sept. 8.
- There will be no residential garbage and recycling collection on Monday. The collection schedule will be pushed back one day for the entire week.
- All Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicle branches will be closed Saturday through Sept. 7. Branches will reopen for business Sept. 8. For a complete list of branch locations and hours, to complete an online transaction or to find a 24-hour BMV Connect kiosk, go to www.in.gov/bmv.
- Citilink will not provide bus service on Monday. Regular service will resume on Tuesday.
- Post Offices will be closed on Monday. There will be no mail delivery or caller service. All services will resume on Tuesday. Customers who wish to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters or packages on Monday can use the self-service kiosks available at select Post Offices.
