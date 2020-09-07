Strong storms: Adams, Huntington, Wabash, Wells

A line of strong thunderstorms is affecting parts of Huntington, Wabash and Wells counties this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

At 1:43 p.m., radar indicated strong storms from near Andrews to near LaFontaine, moving east at 45 mph, the weather service said in a statement. Winds of more than 40 mph are possible with these storms.

Locations in the path of the storms include Bluffton, Warren, Lagro, Poneto, Mount Etna and Murray. This includes Interstate 69 between Marion and Markle.

The weather service recommends residents seek shelter until the storms pass.