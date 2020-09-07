Indiana reaches 100,000 COVID-19 cases

Indiana has passed the 100,000 mark in COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health said today.

The department reported 596 new novel coronavirus cases and four additional deaths in a statement. That brings the statewide totals to 100,394 cases and 3,144 deaths following corrections to the previous day's dashboard. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,146,572 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,138,868 Sunday, the statement said. It said 42% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 82% of ventilators are available statewide.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.