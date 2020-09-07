Wolcottville man dies in Steuben crash

A Wolcottville motorcyclist died Sunday night in a single-vehicle crash in Steuben County, Indiana State Police said today.

Police were called to the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, west of Angola, shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found a motorcycle that had crashed into a utility pole, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The motorcycle's operator, James C. “Curtis” Dameron, 42, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said.

It said a preliminary investigation revealed that Dameron had been traveling south on South West Fox Lake Road, east of South Menges Road, when for an unknown reason he failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road. The motorcycle went down on its side and slid off the roadway, state police said. They said Dameron was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash; excessive speed was not believed to be a factor.

State police were assisted at the scene by the Steuben County sheriff’s department, EMS and coroner's office, Angola police and firefighters and Bill’s Towing service.

The crash remains under investigation by state police and the coroner’s office.