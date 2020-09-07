Storms expected today

Thunderstorms are expected today in northern Indiana and northwest Ohio, mainly along and south of a line from Knox, Indiana, to Albion, Indiana, to Wauseon, Ohio, the National Weather Service said. It said some of the stronger storms will have the potential to produce wind gusts above 50 mph; isolated large hail is also possible.

In an area including Mercer County, Ohio, a strong to severe storm is possible this afternoon, with damaging winds being the primary threat, the weather service said. It said repeated rounds of storms may produce localized flooding.