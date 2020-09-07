Kitchen fire damages Winter Street home

A kitchen fire moderately damaged a Winter Street home Sunday afternoon, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

No one was injured in the fire, which was controlled less than 10 minutes after arrival, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 3500 block of Winter at 4:10 p.m., and found smoke and fire coming from the structure, the statement said. Two residents had escaped before firefighters arrived.

The statement said firefighters attacked the fire and another crew searched the house for a cat that was still inside. The cat was found and rescued.

The fire department was assisted by Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority, American Electric Power, Northern Indiana Public Service Co., Neighborhood Code Enforecement and the American Red Cross.