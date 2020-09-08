Storm warning: Allen, Adams, Wells

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 6:15 p.m. for parts of Allen, Adams and Wells counties.

At 5:24 p.m., radar indicated a storm over Ossian, moving east at 20 mph, the weather service said. It said 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail are possible.

Hail damage to vehicles is expected. the weather service said, as is wind damage to roofs, siding and trees.

Locations in the path of the storm include Preble, Magley, Yoder, Tocsin, Hoagland and Poe.

The weather service recommends moving to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.