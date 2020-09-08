Accused killer now competent to stand trial, doctors say

A man who told police he was possessed by demons and Adolf Hitler when he allegedly killed his mother almost two years ago is competent to stand trial, doctors say.

Jason Steiss, 36, was found incompetent to stand trial last year in the beating death of Joy Steiss, 64, and sent to a state hospital in Logansport. Doctors there filed a report in Allen Superior Court indicating Steiss is competent.

It's the first step in resuming the murder case against Steiss. A judge must rule on whether he is competent, and court records show a hearing has not been scheduled.

Investigators called Oct. 24, 2018, to Joy Steiss' Stanford Avenue home found her son with blood on his hands, arms, face and clothes, according to court documents. Jason Steiss asked for the electric chair and said he was possessed and needed to be "put down" for what he had done, a probable cause affidavit alleges.

His lawyer has argued in court Jason Steiss has battled mental health problems for years before the attack. Documents filed in the case say Jason Steiss had at one time "been under a guardianship for mental health reasons."

