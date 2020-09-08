Tuesday, September 08, 2020 12:23 pm
DeKalb reports 18 new novel coronavirus cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the county's total to 392.
A 64-year-old patient is hospitalized; eight patients ages 15 to 94 are recovering at home, the health department said. No further information was available about the remaining nine cases, involving patients ages 21 to 85.
