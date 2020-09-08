Indiana: 394 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths Tuesday

Health officials today announced that 394 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 100,780 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,156 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 12 from the previous day, the Indiana Department of Health said in a statement. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

More than 43% of intensive-care-unit beds and 82% of ventilators are available statewide, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,150,863 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state, up from 1,146,572 Monday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.