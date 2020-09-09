Wednesday, September 09, 2020 8:27 pm
Verbatim: Kroger Expands Flu Shot Program to Help Combat the Challenges of COVID-19
(Indianapolis, IN.) – Kroger supported by Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., today announced a comprehensive flu shot program, designed to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community Flu Shot Centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and director of Health & Wellness in Kroger Central Division. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tested in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.” In Fort Wayne, Kroger Flu Shot Centers will be held at the War Memorial Coliseum from 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. on September 19th and September 26th.
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Since March, more than 370,000 Americans have already been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, marking the potential for a significant burden on the already taxed healthcare system. In addition, according to symptom lists published by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar, which may create the potential for confusion, anxiety, and loss of productivity as schools and businesses work through their COVID-19 plans and protocols.
“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” continued Fox. “That's why it's so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”
To receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.
***
Kroger Health is also helping employers address both COVID-19 and the flu via its COVIDCare Plus program, which includes an FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit and additional services such as vaccine clinics, telehealth, and screening programs for personalized health management. Learn more at krogerhealth.com.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story