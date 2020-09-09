K's bring back Shea, add goal-scoring Pochiro

Bobby Shea has a history of success with the Komets and he played last season in the Kontinental Hockey League, regarded as the planet's best circuit outside of the NHL. Zach Pochiro has a pedigree that includes being a fourth-round NHL draft pick and totaling a whopping 34 goals and 58 points in 63 games for the ECHL's Allen Americans in 2018-19.

Shea and Pochiro signed today with the Komets for the coming season – slated to begin Dec. 4 depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic – giving Fort Wayne two more major pieces for a lineup that had already been stacked with big names.

The Komets also signed rookie goalie Thomas Proudlock.

Shea, a 30-year-old defenseman, played for Fort Wayne from 2016 to 2018 and tallied 11 goals, 50 points and 138 penalty minutes in 88 games. He also played 10 games in that period with the Triple-A American Hockey League's Rochester Americans.

Shea helped Fort Wayne to the 2018 Western Conference finals and had four goals, 10 points and 16 penalty minutes in 21 postseason games for Fort Wayne.

After retiring and working in life insurance and investments, he put the skates back on last season in the Vysshaya Liga, a Eurasian league that feeds into the KHL. His coach with ORG Beijing, a team in China, was former Komets coach Gary Graham. Shea played 47 games with ORG Beijing, totaling nine goals, 27 points and 116 penalty minutes, and he skated two games with the KHL's Kunlun Red Star.

Pochiro, 26, a center, was a St. Louis Blues pick in 2013 and made his professional debut with the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings in 2014. He has played five games in the AHL; skated against Fort Wayne with Quad City; and was with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals in 2016-17, when current Komets coach Ben Boudreau was an Admirals assistant coach.

Pochiro's time with Allen between 2017 and 2019 were the most productive of his career; he accrued 52 goals, 99 points and 174 penalty minutes in 105 games. He was third in ECHL goal scoring in 2018-19, finishing only behind Tulsa's Adam Pleskach (38 goals) and Fort Wayne's J.C. Campagna (35).

Last season, Pochiro played in Denmark and had seven goals, 14 points and 30 penalty minutes in 15 games.

The Komets' roster already included a bevy of big signings, including Shawn Szydlowski, A.J. Jenks, Marco Roy, Anthony Petruzzelli, Mason Bergh, Matthew Boudens, Olivier Galipeau, Blake Siebenaler and Kyle Haas. The Komets also renewed their affiliation with the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 12, so Fort Wayne should get at least an NHL-contracted goaltender from Vegas to join netminder Stefanos Lekkas.

