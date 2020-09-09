Judge to decide on limiting evidence in case of child's death

A judge could decide next month whether to limit evidence in the trial of a woman charged in her infant son's death.

Jasmine M. Johnson, 30, is charged with neglecting a dependent resulting in death. Investigators said her son – 5-month-old Da'Coldest Johnson, also known as D.J. – was taken to the hospital last year with "a dent above his right eye, near the brow line and bruising on the left side of his face."

The boy's death was ruled a homicide and caused by blunt force injuries to the head, the Allen County coroner's office said.

Defense attorney Stanley Campbell filed a motion in Allen Superior Court to throw out statements Johnson made to police after she was arrested. The statements were made after Johnson asked to speak to a lawyer Dec. 1, the document says.

"The statements elicited from (Johnson) were in violation of her constitutional rights under the Fourth, Fifth, Sixth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution, and Article 1, Section 12 and 13 of the Indiana Constitution," the two-page motion says.

A hearing on the request is scheduled Oct. 2.

