    Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:35 pm

    DeKalb County hosting free COVID-19 testing site

    The Journal Gazette

    DeKalb County will be hosting a free COVID-19 testing site beginning Sept. 14.

    The site will be at Old Eastside Gym, 300 E. Washington St. in Butler.

    The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

    Walk-ins are welcome, but registrations are preferred, a statement from DeKalb County Homeland Security said.

    To register for an appointment, go to https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on "I don’t have an invitation code to register."

