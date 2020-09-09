Huntertown looks to company contributions

New or expanding companies seeking a tax abatement in Huntertown now will have any voluntary contribution they make toward the process stay in Huntertown.

The Huntertown Town Council Tuesday night passed the measure, introduced by Republican council member Brandon Seifert, by a 4-0 vote.

Seifert said his proposal came after the council set up its own redevelopment commission in 2019 instead of continuing to rely on the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.

The county commission handles most company relocation and expansion matters, including declarations of blighted areas and tax abatement inducements, in Allen County outside of Fort Wayne.

When companies apply for tax abatements, they have the option of contributing 5% or 10% of the abatement amount to continue county efforts to attract or expand businesses. The money typically goes to a county fund.

The contributions are voluntary, but they earn extra points that can be used to up a company's score to qualify for a larger abatement.

Now, Huntertown will keep the contributed money for projects in Huntertown, Seifert said.

After establishing its own Redevelopment Commission, "We are now our own entity," he said. "We stand on our own two legs."

