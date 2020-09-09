Verbatim Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Wednesday, September 9, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 720 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at the state laboratory, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 101,485 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

A total of 3,173 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 17 from the previous day. Another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 1,158,018 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,150,863 on Tuesday. A total of 1,572,960 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.