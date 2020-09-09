Wednesday, September 09, 2020 11:56 am
DeKalb County confirms 1 death, 3 new COVID-19 cases
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed the death of a COVID-19 positive patient and three new cases.
The residents are 28-years-old, who is recovering at home, 66-years-old, who is hospitalized and a 74-year-old, with no further information, the DeKalb County health officer said.
The total COVID-19 positive cases in DeKalb County is now 395 with eight deaths.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story