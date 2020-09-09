DeKalb County confirms 1 death, 3 new COVID-19 cases

The DeKalb County Health Department today confirmed the death of a COVID-19 positive patient and three new cases.

The residents are 28-years-old, who is recovering at home, 66-years-old, who is hospitalized and a 74-year-old, with no further information, the DeKalb County health officer said.

The total COVID-19 positive cases in DeKalb County is now 395 with eight deaths.