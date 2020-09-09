New Haven teen's body recovered from Lake Michigan

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -- The body of a 16-year-old girl has been recovered from the Indiana waters of Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family, authorities said.

The New Haven, Indiana, girl's body was recovered was recovered near the Michigan City lighthouse pier by members of the Michigan City Fire Department about 50 minutes after she was reported missing about 2 p.m. Monday, Indiana conservation officers said.

A National Weather Service beach hazard statement reporting high-risk swimming conditions for the area was in effect at the time of the incident, which remains under investigation.

The following was released from East Allen County Schools on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020:

Our entire school community is saddened by the passing of Trinity Coulter. We extend our heartfelt condolences and support to her family. East Allen County Schools will have counselors and resources at New Haven High School to help our students and staff through the grieving process. We would respectfully ask that the local media allow us to devote our attention to the needs of our students and staff during this difficult time. T

Thank you.