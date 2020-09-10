Fort Wayne sets new date for fireworks

The city of Fort Wayne said today it will be hosting a fireworks show on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 6:30 p.m., subject to social distancing guidelines.

The show will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown, the city said in a statement.

The fireworks display was originally planned for the 4th of July, but was scrapped because of COVID-19 concerns, the statement said.

At this time, it said, Indiana's Back on Track plan will allow groups of 250 people to gather as of Nov. 10, while following social distancing guidelines and Indiana's mask requirement.

Since the fireworks can be seen from several locations in and around downtown, the city said, residents wanting to view the show will be asked to spread out to help ensure the safety of the public.