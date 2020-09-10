Indiana: 764 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 764 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 13 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 102,243 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 3,186 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, the statement said, 1,164,141 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,158,018 Wednesday. A total of 1,584,532 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

For testing locations and sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.