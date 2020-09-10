Police seek possible witness in fatal motorcycle crash

Indiana State Police detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a possible witness to a fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County on Sunday.

Just after 9 p.m., troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of South West Fox Lake Road, south of Menges Road, just west of Angola, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Investigators say James Dameron ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole, suffering fatal injuries and dying at the scene.

Witnesses say a car stopped at the scene, possibly to provide assistance, but then left the area before officers arrived. Investigators want to talk with the driver and anyone else inside the car about any information they can provide about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jake Quick at 260-432-8661.