    Thursday, September 10, 2020 10:27 am

    More charges filed in shooting death

    MATTHEW LEBLANC | The Journal Gazette

    Prosecutors have filed additional charges against a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting another man to death at a convenience store.

    Darryl A. Davis, 38, was charged last week with murder in the killing of Stephon D. Holland, 22. Davis shot Holland in the chest Sept. 2 at a Quick Stop on East State Boulevard, police said.

    Two other charges – possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun – were added this morning.

    Davis is one of five men who confronted Holland near the entrance to the store around 1:30 a.m., according to court documents. He is the only person charged in the killing.

    mleblanc@jg.net

