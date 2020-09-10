More charges filed in shooting death

Prosecutors have filed additional charges against a Fort Wayne man accused of shooting another man to death at a convenience store.

Darryl A. Davis, 38, was charged last week with murder in the killing of Stephon D. Holland, 22. Davis shot Holland in the chest Sept. 2 at a Quick Stop on East State Boulevard, police said.

Two other charges – possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and a sentencing enhancement for using a gun – were added this morning.

Davis is one of five men who confronted Holland near the entrance to the store around 1:30 a.m., according to court documents. He is the only person charged in the killing.

