Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:21 am
Silver Alert issued for missing Auburn teen
The Journal Gazette
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Auburn teen.
Aaron David Smith, 16, is 5 feet 9, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark shirt and jeans.
Smith was last seen at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to be in extreme danger, possibly needing medical assistance.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story