    Thursday, September 10, 2020 9:21 am

    Silver Alert issued for missing Auburn teen

    The Journal Gazette

    A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Auburn teen.

    Aaron David Smith, 16, is 5 feet 9, weighs 120 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing blue-rimmed glasses, a dark shirt and jeans.

    Smith was last seen at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday and is believed to be in extreme danger, possibly needing medical assistance.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at 260-333-7911 or 911.

