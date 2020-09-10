Verbatim: Kroger expands flu shot program

Kroger Co. issued the following news release Wednesday:

(Indianapolis, IN.) – Kroger supported by Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., today announced a comprehensive flu shot program, designed to help local customers get their recommended vaccines amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community Flu Shot Centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and director of Health & Wellness in Kroger Central Division. “At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tested in a short amount of time. By using that model to provide flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated.” In Fort Wayne, Kroger Flu Shot Centers will be held at the War Memorial Coliseum from 10:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. on September 19th and September 26th.

The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that during an average flu season, 8% of the U.S. population gets sick from the flu, with an average of 500,000 flu-related hospitalizations. Since March, more than 370,000 Americans have already been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19, marking the potential for a significant burden on the already taxed healthcare system. In addition, according to symptom lists published by the CDC and the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of COVID-19 and the flu are similar, which may create the potential for confusion, anxiety, and loss of productivity as schools and businesses work through their COVID-19 plans and protocols.

“It will be very difficult for people to determine the difference between flu symptoms and COVID-19,” continued Fox. “That's why it's so important for Americans to get a flu shot this year. It not only has been proven to help protect against the flu, but may also help reduce misidentification as COVID-19.”

To receive a flu shot, customers and associates can make an appointment online. They can also complete their pre-visit paperwork online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.

Kroger Health is also helping employers address both COVID-19 and the flu via its COVIDCare Plus program, which includes an FDA-authorized COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit and additional services such as vaccine clinics, telehealth, and screening programs for personalized health management. Learn more at krogerhealth.com.