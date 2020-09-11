DeKalb reports 5 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed five new novel coronavirus cases and three more deaths, bringing the county's totals to 408 cases and 12 deaths.

A 64-year-old and a 70-year-old are recovering at home, the health department said; no further information is available on patients ages 33, 63 and 64.

The three patients who died all were older than 80, the health department said.