Victim of June 2019 shooting on Oliver Street dies

A 49-year-old woman shot multiple times in an June 2019 incident on Oliver Street has died after being found unresponsive at a long-term rehabilitation facility, the Allen County coroner's office said today.

Nichole Y. Paschall was taken to a local hospital, where death was pronounced Tuesday a short time after arrival, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.

Paschall died from complications of multiple gunshot wounds, and her death is the 35th homicide of 2020 in the county, the statement said.

Police were called to a shooting about 4 p.m. June 23, 2019, in the 4400 block of Oliver Street. Two women had been shot, one with life-threatening injuries and one with non-life-threatening injuries.

Paschall's condition improved enough for her to leave a hospital for the rehabilitation facility, the coroner's office said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.