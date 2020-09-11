Indiana: 1,282 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths Friday

Health officials announced today that 1,282 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 103,505 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

Today’s totals include 15,814 tests from a laboratory that recently began submitting electronic results, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Of those total tests, the statement said, 279 were positive.

A total of 3,196 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day, the state health department said. It said another 224 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 1,183,104 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,164,141 Thursday, the state health department said. It said a total of 1,618,804 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state since Feb. 26.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.