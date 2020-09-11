Baby giraffe born at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo

A female reticulated giraffe calf was born last week at Fort Wayne Children's Zoo, the zoo announced today.

The calf was born at 2:03 p.m. Sept. 4, the zoo said in a statement. She stood 6 feet tall and weighed 134 pounds at birth.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is now home to a herd of seven reticulated giraffe, five females and two males. The zoo said the calf's mother, Faye, and the baby, which has not been named, will remain behind the scenes for a few weeks as introductions with the rest of the herd are made.

“If weather permits mom and baby may still make their formal appearance for guests in October,” said Bonnie Kemp, director of communication., in the statement. “Watch our social media and website for updates on baby news and for the opportunity to help us name our little one.”

Reticulated giraffe are listed as endangered because of habitat loss, poaching and human conflict, the zoo said.