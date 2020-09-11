Michigan man dies in crash

Police in Kosciusko County are investigating a fatal crash that left a Michigan man dead Thursday night.

Officers said 25-year-old Isaac David Wyatt of Colon, Michigan, was driving a 2002 Buick Regal south on Indiana 15 about 9 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane.

Police believe Wyatt overcorrected before veering off the road, hitting a utility pole and landing upside down near the Lucky 7 Car Store in Plain Township.

The Kosciusko County Coroner's office pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said the crash damaged several vehicles at Lucky 7.