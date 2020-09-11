Friday, September 11, 2020 9:53 am
Michigan man dies in crash
The Journal Gazette
Police in Kosciusko County are investigating a fatal crash that left a Michigan man dead Thursday night.
Officers said 25-year-old Isaac David Wyatt of Colon, Michigan, was driving a 2002 Buick Regal south on Indiana 15 about 9 p.m. when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane.
Police believe Wyatt overcorrected before veering off the road, hitting a utility pole and landing upside down near the Lucky 7 Car Store in Plain Township.
The Kosciusko County Coroner's office pronounced him dead at the scene.
Police said the crash damaged several vehicles at Lucky 7.
