Fort Wayne teen missing

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Fort Wayne teen.

Javier Ramon Andrade, 16, is 5 feet 9, weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair with brown eyes. He has "LLE" tattooed on his right arm and scars on his right shoulder and chest.

Andrade was last seen at 1:10 a.m. Thursday and is believed to be in extreme danger, possibly needing medical assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.